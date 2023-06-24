Bud Light Drinkers Are Morons

That isn’t my opinion, it is Anheuser-Busch’s. Or at least it appears to be.

Following the Dylan Mulvaney/Alissa Heinerscheid fiasco, Anheuser-Busch presumably intended its new ad to get back into the good graces of its customers. Will it do that? I don’t think so. I can’t improve on Steve Green’s comment:

You see, when you’re trying to get back in your customers’ good graces, a charming way to do that is to make gentle fun of yourselves. Instead, Bud Light chose to make gentle fun of their customers. The new ad might have worked in some other context. But when customers have been given the impression that Belgium-based AB-InBev already sees their customers as hapless hicks, this is not the time to portray their customers as hapless hicks.

“Hapless hicks” is a good description. Here is the ad:

I don’t like the music either, by the way. It has a not-very-appropriate 70s vibe and sounds like Sly and the Family Stone, a group I never much cared for.

Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee has its finger on the pulse, as usual:

Man Caught Drinking Bud Light Insists He's Not Gay pic.twitter.com/HTOyDE6RCU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 22, 2023



