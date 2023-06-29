Harvard to Supreme Court—Drop Dead

As I predicted, colleges are determined to defy the Supreme Court’s ruling today. Harvard’s new president issued a statement about how this is a “hard day,” along with a signal that they stand ready to find a workaround:

I guess they missed this part of Roberts’s opinion:

Despite the dissent’s assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today. (A dissenting opinion is generally not the best source of legal advice on how to comply with the majority opinion.)

Meanwhile, let the underlined sentence here sink in:

Now tell me who the racist is.

Chaser:

Many leftists have an intense identification with the problems of groups that have an image of being weak (women), defeated (American Indians), repellent (homosexuals) or otherwise inferior. The leftists themselves feel that these groups are inferior. They would never admit to themselves that they have such feelings, but it is precisely because they do see these groups as inferior that they identify with their problems. (We do not mean to suggest that women, Indians, etc. ARE inferior; we are only making a point about leftist psychology.)

Yup—this is the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski again, showing that he had the character of the left nailed a long time ago. His time at Harvard, Michigan, and Berkeley were not wasted.

P.S. Justice Thomas and Justice Jackson do not see eye to eye about this case. We’ll cover this drama in the podcast.