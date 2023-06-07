Let’s Not Go All X-Files Just Yet

With the rise of potential threats from AI making some people think Hollywood dystopian films like The Terminator were documentaries, it is to be expected that recent news stories that sound straight from the X-Files are getting a lot of fevered attention, too.

The latest are two Pentagon “whistleblowers” who claim the government has “intact” UFO aircraft or parts of aircraft, and perhaps even some extraterrestrial remains. Cue the calls for “disclosure” and “transparency” from Politico and something called The DeBrief.

The stories, and the credentials of the whistleblowers, sound credible on the surface, and certainly no one trusts government security agencies these days. But there is one conspicuous aspect to these recent stories that ought to provoke skepticism: the claim that the government has actual parts of alien spacecraft is vague and general. There is no specific description of what kind of fragments or crafts the government might have. You’d think someone who claims inside knowledge would at least hint, for example, that the government has a propulsion system, unusual composite materials, control surfaces or systems of some alien shape or construction, and the biology of non-human remains, if there are any.

Reading between the lines it seems that while the whistleblowers may be telling the complete truth that a UFO research program does exist, they do not have first-hand knowledge of any tangible evidence. The recent news stories are built around the fact that inquiries into the matter are suppressed and whistleblowers threatened with retaliation. While any government investigation would naturally be over-secretive, is unlikely that such a program could be kept highly secret over the long haul if it really had evidence for what is claimed. If some secretive office in the Pentagon has actual alien spacecraft or parts of one, someone would most likely have leaked it by now. I want to see an actual warp drive plunked down on a table before I reach for the X-Files.

UPDATE: Well, no sooner do I post up this item than a brand new story on Michael Shellenberger’s Public News site offers up some of the details I suggest are missing, though the story is quick to point out that these details are all second-hand:

The individuals said they had seen or been presented with “credible” and “verifiable” evidence that the U.S. government, and U.S. military contractors, possess at least 12 or more alien space crafts. . . “I know of at least 12-15 craft,” said one person, who said they shared the information with AARO and Congress. “Every five years, we get one or two recovered for one reason or another, from either a landing or that we catch, or they just crash.” A different contractor said, “There were at least four morphologies, different structures. Six were in good shape; six were not in good shape. There were cases where the craft landed, and the occupants left the craft unoccupied. There have been high-level people, including generals, who have placed their hand on the craft, and I would have no reason to disbelieve them.” One source described having seen three kinds of craft, including one shaped like a triangle and another that “looked like a chopped up helicopter, with the front bubble of a Huey helicopter, with the plastic windows, or more like a deep sea submarine, with a thick piece of glass bubble shaped, and where the tail rudder should have been, it was a black, egg-shaped pancake, and instead of landing gear it had upside-down rams horns that went from the top to the bottom and rested on the ends of the horns.” . . .

I remain skeptical until I see more. This additional paragraph actually deepens my skepticism:

One source estimated there were only between 100 and 700 individuals in government or working for government contractors who know about the retrieved crash, while another person estimated that even fewer knew about the full program to reverse engineer alien technology. “Maybe on our side, there were three people total,” said the contractor whose proposal to cut through the stovepipe was rejected. “There were 4 or 5 people who I knew of on the aerospace corporation side.”

I have an Iron Law of Conspiracies, which holds that as n (number of people necessarily involved) grows, the likelihood of the conspiracy staying secret diminishes at a geometric rate. That’s why successful long-running conspiracies tend to be organized on the close-knit Mafia family model. And while our government is certainly thuggish, they ain’t the Mafia.