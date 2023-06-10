Podcast: The 3WHH Brings the Smoke and Fire (Brimstone to Come)

Who needs my peaty, smoky whisky this week when Canada is supplying a surplus for half the nation? (But it ain’t Canadian Club they’re serving.) After clearing the smoke from our eyes—and our whisky glasses—we get down to business on what is known so far about the Trump indictment (we recorded before the full details of the indictment were released), and wonder if the Dept. of Justice isn’t blowing a lot of smoke.

And just how did the Supreme Court manage to botch the Voting Rights Act case?

Finally, we begin rolling out our listener-requested Essential Reading List, starting with a couple titles for the category of philosophy. Naturally Lucretia and I divide on a title to recommend. Next week we’ll either do history or biography, which are also difficult categories, but that’s part of the fun.

So listen here, or over at Ricochet, or wherever you source your podcasts.

P.S. Today happens to be John Yoo’s birthday, but the way. Cheers!