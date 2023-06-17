Podcast: The 3WHH, Pardon Me?!?!

By the end of the week when we three bartenders assembled, the Trump indictment had been pretty well munched and masticated, so there wasn’t much left to say about the matter for the moment. But John Yoo has a wild idea to resolve the controversy: President Biden, he says, should pardon Trump right now, and say “Let’s put everything before the voters next year on the issues.”

Of course the last thing Biden wants to do right now is run on the issues, since he’s doing such a dreadul job, and in any case there is no chance Trump will agree to any conditions for a pardon (such as admitting guilt or agreeing to drop out of the presidential election altogether). And it is doubtful Biden has either the statesmanship or the cynical wit to see the mischievous possibilities of a pardon.

From there the gang tries to read the tea leaves at the Supreme Court, which handed down another puzzling ruling this week regarding Indian adoptions, and finally we continue our “best of” recommended reading list with some nominations for best satirical fiction. Last week’s recommendations naturally divided listeners between “Team Steve” and “Team Lucretia,” prompting one loyal listener to weigh in with the meme to the left.

So listen here, or wander over to our hosts at Ricochet.