Tar-Nation

I had heard vaguely last year a lot of buzz about Tar, the film featuring Cate Blanchett starring as a conductor who gets canceled for some form of impropriety or political incorrectness, but I didn’t see it. I gather a lot of people think Blanchett and the film were passed over at the Academy Awards because it talked back to cancel culture, though I hear more and more rumors out of Hollywood that a backlash against wokery is growing.

But now some scenes from Tar are turning up on YouTube, such as this one, where Blanchett’s character tells off a whiny “BIPOC-pangendered” student who wants to reject Bach’s music because Bach couldn’t be a member in good standing today of the Human Rights Campaign Fund. It conveys why the left didn’t like this film, and is very much worth the six minutes: