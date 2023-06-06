The Daily Chart: The Supply Curve for Racism

As we are told on an hourly basis about how America is a horrible, oppressive, “systemically racist” nation. No wonder discrimination complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) are soaring, as you would expect. . . What’s that? Oh:

Lowest number of complaints in 40 years. As has often been remarked, the demand for racism exceeds the supply, hence the necessity for campus race hoaxes and Jussie Smollett lost in MAGAland. But to bring a formal complaint to the EEOC, you need actual evidence that will stand up to an investigation. How inconvenient.