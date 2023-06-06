The Daily Chart: The Supply Curve for Racism

As we are told on an hourly basis about how America is a horrible, oppressive, “systemically racist” nation. No wonder discrimination complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) are soaring, as you would expect. . . What’s that? Oh:
Lowest number of complaints in 40 years. As has often been remarked, the demand for racism exceeds the supply, hence the necessity for campus race hoaxes and Jussie Smollett lost in MAGAland. But to bring a formal complaint to the EEOC, you need actual evidence that will stand up to an investigation. How inconvenient.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.