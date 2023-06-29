The Daily Chart: Harvard’s Uniformity

On page 31 of today’s Supreme Court opinion in the Harvard affirmative action admissions case, Chief Justice Roberts included this table to demonstrate how Harvard obviously uses de facto quotas to determine the composition of its classes:
As Roberts puts it. “Harvard’s focus on numbers is obvious.”
