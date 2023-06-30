The Daily Chart: Movers and Shakers

John has written several times about people moving out of Minnesota, and from blue states to red states generally. Here’s one look at the winners and losers of the rolling vote-with-your-feet election the country is conducting:
It turns out red state employment rebound (that is, the percent of pre-COVID jobs) since the COVID recession has been more robust, too:
