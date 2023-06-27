The Daily Chart: The Party Split on Race

While we await the Supreme Court decision on the Harvard/UNC affirmative action admission cases, let’s dive again into Bill McInturff’s compilation of time-series opinion data, which shows how the differences between the two parties on racial matters has widened significantly over the last 20 years.
And Martin Luther King Jr’s views now find much more support among Republicans than Democrats:
Bonus chart—the FBI is now a matter of partisan division. Way to go g-men:
