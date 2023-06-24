The Week in Pictures: Trans-Biden Edition?

So let’s take stock. As the week began everyone was still talking about how much trouble Trump was in. By the end of the week, we’re starting to talk about how much trouble Biden is in. The plea deal with Hunter was supposed to put the matter behind us, but this plea deal, coupled with the dynamite revelations of Hunter’s shakedown tactics with foreign business figures, takes me back to the convictions of the Watergate burglars in 1973, which the Nixon White House hoped would end the matter. In fact it was just the beginning. I seem to recall that story involved a corrupt attorney general, too. Why it’s almost as if Biden had identified as a trans-Republican!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.