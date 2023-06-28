Voters Worry About Election Fraud

I speak to a lot of groups of conservatives, and there are always some in the crowd who question whether Republicans can ever win, on account of the Democrats’ voter fraud. They are not alone: Rasmussen finds that a large majority of Americans worry that voter fraud is impacting our elections:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 66% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating, including 40% who are Very Concerned. Thirty-two percent (32%) aren’t concerned about cheating in next year’s election, including 15% who are Not At All Concerned.

I suspect that most of those 15% are Not At All Concerned because they are pro-fraud.

Forty-nine percent (49%) of voters agree with the statement, “There is no way Joe Biden got 81 million votes in the 2020 election,” including 33% who Strongly Agree. Forty-four percent (44%) disagree, including 35% who Strongly Disagree.

The truth, in my opinion, is that Biden fell considerably short of 81 million legitimate votes, but he did win the election.

Election integrity is a great issue for Republicans. Every poll shows that a large majority of Americans want honest elections, as commonly manifested in voter ID requirements. The Democrats should be made to pay a political price for their fraud-friendliness. At the same time, Republicans need to quash the idea, which may have cost us control of the Senate, that they should stay home to protest crooked elections. If there is a dumber idea circulating today, I don’t know what it is.

Many more ballots are being cast now than in the past, not primarily because of voter fraud, but mostly because of the ballot harvesting that is enabled by endless election seasons, both parties’ sophisticated voter databases, publicly available information about who has voted, and the Democrats’ enormous war chests that facilitate an unprecedented ground game. Virtually all of the Republicans I talk to agree that the GOP needs to play more effectively by the new rules, whether we like them or not.

And, of course, we need to do all we can to keep our elections as clean as possible.