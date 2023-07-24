A Postscript to the Spanish Election

The Spanish election ended in a stalemate, and not much may change. But the AP seems to be worried that Spain is very close to re-establishing Francoist fascism, at least going from this chart showing the breakdown of the parties. Notice an asymmetry?

For the media, the right is always “right & far right.” The left is always “left & center-left.” No such thing as a far-left, or center-right, exists apparently.

Glenn Ellmers comments: