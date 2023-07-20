FBI Burisma Document Released

We have been hearing for some time about an FBI Form 1023 in which a confidential human source reported conversations he says he had with top officials of Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company. The FBI initially denied that the document existed, then wanted to redact it heavily. My recollection is that the Bureau’s hand was eventually forced by the fact that Senator Chuck Grassley already had a copy of the form and thus couldn’t be fooled.

In any event, Grassley released the document today. It is not significantly redacted and makes riveting reading. I won’t summarize it in detail; it is embedded below and you should read it for yourself. The confidential human source says that he dealt with the very top people at Burisma, including that company’s founder and CEO. He was told that Burisma paid Joe and Hunter Biden $10 million to take care of problems associated with the prosecutor, Shokin, who was investigating corruption at Burisma. This is the prosecutor whom Joe Biden bragged about getting fired.

There is much more. We should remember that the report simply records statements made by the FBI’s source. It does not guarantee that those statements are true. It certainly raises the question, however, did the FBI do anything to investigate these extraordinary allegations? I am not aware of any such investigation.

Finally, I note that the source relayed this information to the FBI in June 2020, several years after the incidents he described. That timing may need an explanation–why the delay? But more significantly, the informant’s report came to the FBI some months after the Bureau had obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop and verified its authenticity. At that time the Bureau was busily squelching information about the documents on that laptop that showed Joe Biden’s corruption; that combined effort by the Bureau and intelligence agencies reached a climax with the “Dirty 51” letter in October. One can only imagine the consternation that this FD-1023 caused at the top level of the FBI: