Posted on July 4, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

Mid-Week in Pictures: Special July 4 Edition

Why not celebrate today with a special TWiP since there are so many good July 4 memes that will be stale by Saturday? I’m still not sure just what I’m going to grill this afternoon, but it won’t involve any B– L—- beer.

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses