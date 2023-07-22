Podcast: The 3WHH, on “Eternal Infernal Optimism”

With John freshly back from the land of Spam singles and McDonald’s stock price near an all time high, the Three Whisky Happy Hour gang drains its glasses over the question of the anticipated coming Trump indictments. Defrauding the federal government? Obstructing Congress? Violating the Ku Klux Klan Act? This is indeed John McEnroe territory—”You cannot be serious!” But is it going to work?

Let’s just say this episode revisits the events of January 6 with considerable disagreement among the panel about how it should be understood, what we still don’t know, and how it is afftecting the next election cycle, concerning which, Luretia road-tests her latest outlandish theory. (“We’re going to get comments on this one!”, she promises.)

Then we assay the state of the widening Biden scandals, with Lucretia scorning my “eternal infernal optimism” that sooner or later the media is going to jump on this scandal. Lucretia and John are skeptical. . .

Finally, are the dividends of the Harvard affirmation action admissions ruling already growing and spreading to the private sector? Have you noticed the news of the growing number of layoffs and shrinkages of corporate DEI offices? Who says there isn’t any good news these days.

