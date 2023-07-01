Podcast: The 3WHH, That’s a Wrap!

The Three Whisky Happy Hour hosts were actually together in person this week to record this episode, and marked the end of the Supreme Court term with a several nice rounds of Makers Mark. And what a week it was! It’s over. The fat lady has sung. The Supreme Court ended its current term with a big bang, delivering a long-overdue smackdown of affirmative action that with any luck history will say was a turning point for restoring the proper understanding of equality in our Constitution, though the follow up to overcome the massive resistance of universities and their epigones in HR and DEI departments everywhere will be crucial—and exhausting.

But wait! There’s more! The Court also smacked down Biden’s student loan power grab, and vindicated the principle of free speech the right of conscience in turning back the coercive identitarian demand that a Christian website designer must be compelled to produce offensive products.

Next week we’ll be back to our more “diverse” (heh) topical scope of wine, whisky, and wonkery, and we’ll also get back to our slow-rolling “best books” deliberation.

On top of everything else, Pride Month is over!

