Podcast: The (Uncensorable) 3WHH, Still Loitering Around the Courthouse

You’ve heard of the Avengers. And the Incredibles. We at the Three Whisky Happy Hour consider ourselves The Uncensorables. (Only because Justice League is taken.)

In any case, just when you thought it was safe to pass by the courthouse and law library because the Supreme Court term has finished, along comes a bracing district court opinion slapping the Biden Administration hard for its collaborating with social media companies to censor COVID dissenters who turned out to be right about nearly everything.

We also work through the aftermath of the Harvard/UNC decision, which is forcing the left to transfer their hated for Citizens United to this case. And what’s up with the left’s complaint that the 303 Creative case was a phony case? What’s phony is the left’s argument, which John Yoo (this week’s show host) dispatches with ease, while I reminded everyone that the left has been contriving phony cases for decades.

Finally, since it was Fourth of July week, we reflect on the holiday this year, I gave a foreboding prediction for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration in 2026, and we each offer up recommendations for the best books about the Declaration for our slowly developing reading list of essential whisky-wisdom pairings.

So listen here, over at Ricochet, or wherever you get your podcasts.