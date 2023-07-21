The Daily Chart: Empty Offices, Vacant Minds

I’ve noticed on my recent trips to Washington that downtown DC is nearly as dead as downtown San Francisco, but with less reason: there are fewer homeless, and as everyone knows the DC economy is recession-proof. The main reason for DC’s dead downtown is that most federal workers who “worked from home” during COVID still haven’t come back to work even though the “official” COVID emergency has long since ended. Here’s the latest breakdown, passed along by our friends at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity:

I admit to considerable ambivalence about this: given than many federal workers have very low productivity to begin with, along with data showing that work-from-home doesn’t match in-office productivity, I figure this trend will bring many federal agencies to a near halt. What’s not to like?