Posted on July 27, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Falling Institutional Trust

The ongoing collapse in public trust in basic American institutions is one of the most significant trends of our time. My hypothesis is that liberalism is behind this trend, but in any case here is a new data series showing the latest measures of falling public trust in key public and private institutions:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses