The Daily Chart: Heat Waves

Whenever it is unusually cold, the climatistas will say “weather is not climate!” Except when it is—like right now, where localized heat waves are generating record headlines about our imminent thermageddon. Over at the New York Post I have a short item today on heat hysteria. Why it’s so hot that even the Extinction Rebellion kids can’t glue themselves to the pavement right now.

One thing I noticed in the piece is that the most intense continent-wide heat in the U.S. occurred back in the 1930s. The chart looks like this:

Where does this chart come from? The Environmental Protection Agency.

Here’s the visual the European Space Agency uses to denote the difference between weather and climate:

Last month when Texas had the first big heat wave of this summer, other parts of the U.S. were under frost warnings (the parts in blue and dark blue here):

[Hat tip: Anthony Watts.]