The Daily Chart: The Making of Notorious KBJ

The mainstream media made a super-celebrity out of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (remember the rap handle, “Notorious RBG?), and that ended up inflating her ego so much that she stubbornly held on to her Supreme Court seat so long that Donald Trump got to replace her. Now the media is trying to make Ketanji Brown-Jackson the next RBG. The Washington Post gushes about her today:

Jackson on Friday completed her rookie term as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, making a forceful debut from the bench and in writing while showing signs of an independent streak. As anticipated, she was most often aligned with the court’s two other liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — putting her on the losing side of high-profile, contentious decisions involving affirmative action in college admissions, gay rights and President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. . . “She authored more solo dissenting opinions — three — than any of the three most recent justices to join the court did as newbies.”

One thing we know for sure: she’s up to the challenge to be Notorious KBJ, judging by sheer loquacity: