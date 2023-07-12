The Daily Chart: Three Cheers for Mark Perry

We’ve featured our pal (and fellow Minnesotan) Mark Perry on our podcast several times, as well as frequently borrowing his fantastic chart work for The Daily Chart. Today the Chronicle of Higher Education carries a long feature about Mark, under the title “A Crusade to End ‘Reverse Discrimination.’” The fact that the Chron puts reverse discrimination in scare quotes tells you what you need to know about their slant, but in case you aren’t attuned to those subtleties, the subhed helps you out: “Mark Perry has filed hundreds of federal complaints. His critics say he undoing decades of progress.” [Emphasis added.]

Translation: his “critics” (which means the disapproving editors and writers of the Chronicle of Higher Education) can’t bear to be held to a consistent standard of equality before the law. But even the Chron can’t disguise that Perry has been on target, getting results from federal civil rights enforcers who surely dread getting a fresh filing from Mark:

Over the past seven years, he has filed close to 850 complaints with OCR, alleging more than 2,000 violations of federal antidiscrimination law by more than 750 colleges. The office has opened more than 375 investigations into those complaints and resolved 345 of them, mostly to his satisfaction, he says. . . Advocates for women and minority groups say the changes being forced by Perry and others threaten longstanding efforts to improve graduation rates for students of color and to increase the number of women in STEM careers.

They do nothing of the sort, of course. In any case, it is a delightful irony that instead of borrowing a chart from Mark, today we get to share charts about Mark, courtesy of the pearl-clutching Chron: