The Power Line Lexicon, Updated

We’ve updated a few entries in our Lexicon of Current Political Terminology, and have started an Appendix of political/cultural paradoxes, which you can find by scrolling to the end of the Lexicon. But we also found this meme floating around, which deserves to be attached to our Lexicon:

The Lexicon of Current Political Terminology

Ableism: the idea that ability, competence, achievement, and merit are somehow better than their opposites. A disgusting remnant of a White, patriarchal society that must be eviscerated with all due haste.

The Administrative State: Rule by an overwhelming minority.

Advocate: People without real jobs who live to complain.

Adult: A 12-year-old who wants to have his or her genitalia removed.

Bigotry: Opposition to any belief or opinion held by a “progressive.”

Child: A legal adult under 21 who wants to own a gun

Compromise: Moving left to the position the left wants.

Conservatism: An existential threat to our democracy, practiced by bad people. Must not be tolerated.

Conversation about. . ., We Need to Have a National: You shut up and agree with liberalism.

Dark Money. n. Charitable donations from the private sector to support research that the academic far-left does not like for political reasons.

Democracy: Any institutional design or voting system that enables the left to get what it wants. [Updated version: “Our democracyTM”—democracy as the left defines it]

Democracy, Threat to: 1. When Republicans win an election. 2. Threat to Democrats.

Denier: Label for anyone who dissents from leftist positions that can’t be successfully defended (or who didn’t vote for Liz Cheney)

Dialogue: A monologue where the Left explains and the Right agrees. (See also “Conversation about. . .”)

Disinformation: Anything a conservative says.

Diversity: Where everyone looks different, but thinks the same thing, and speaks in identical cliches.

Diversity (2): The lifeblood of our democracy, enriching all of us.

Divisive: Any opinion the left doesn’t like.

Dr. Fauci: a God-like figure who actually exists, and selflessly serves humanity in the blessed name of “science.” Hallowed be His name and peace be upon Him forever and ever. Amen.

Equity: The phrase leftists use when they reach for your wallet.

Extremist: someone who disagrees with a Democrat.

Fairness: when progressive ideas and/or candidates carry the day. (Antonym, unfairness: when conservative ideas and/or candidates carry the day.)

Far-right: this term is rightfully applied to any individuals or groups who oppose Democratic/woke policies and talking points.

Fascist: someone who disagrees with a Democrat.

Free speech: The firebombing of public buildings by Leftists.

God: a mythical figure, created by conservatives to impose their arbitrary version of morality on sexual minorities and non-conformists.

“Hate speech”: Any statement that challenges the dogmas of the left. Usually deployed whenever a conservative is about to win an argument. (See also, “Racism.”)

Heterosexual: a boring, old, unhip, and often intolerant group of individuals that cling to outmoded ideas of sexual relationships and complementarity.

Holistic: Leftist adjective for “we have no idea what to do about a problem and want to change the subject”

Illegal aliens (more properly called “undocumented immigrant”): downtrodden and oppressed, these people must be allowed free access into our country and the freedom to go wherever they like, in any quantity, without restraint. They bring much needed diversity and skill sets to our land. They should be entitled to vote and get government welfare, education, medical care, and all other entitlements upon arrival.

Invasive species: a dire threat to our land, whose spread must be stopped at all costs. These insidious invaders often overwhelm and supplant indigenous species.

Inclusion: The deliberate exclusion of white males.

Inflation: the consequence of the federal government spending an insufficient amount of money. Alternative definition: something caused by Vladimir Putin.

“Investment”: Democrat-speak for “spending money on our favorite constituency groups.”

Justice: when Democrats prevail. (Antonym, injustice: when conservatives prevail.)

Latinx: What comes before Latiny and Latinz. (Or it’s a long-lost sixth declension.)

Liberal double-standards: If whites leave central cities, it’s “white flight.” If whites move into central cities, it’s “gentrification.” If banks don’t loan to minority applicants with weak credit scores, it’s “red-lining.” If banks do loan to minorities, it’s “predatory lending.” If business competitors charge the same price, it’s “collusion.” If one competitor charges a lower price, it’s predatory pricing.” See a pattern here?

The left: How dare men make law about abortion!

Also the left: Men can get pregnant.

Living Constitution: The written Constitution is dead.

Man: though there is no currently agreed on definition for this amorphous term, all can agree that testosterone-fueled toxic masculinity — and the patriarchy — are very bad things indeed.

Meritocracy: Created originally by liberals, now means racism/white supremacy.

Misinformation: any report, data, or information, regardless of veracity and legitimacy, that does not confirm/affirm Democrats’ talking points and advance their agenda.

Nationalism: Patriotism that liberals don’t like.

Neoliberalism: Anything the left doesn’t like. (Often a synonym for “racism.”)

Populism: When the wrong person or cause wins a free election, like Brexit or Trump.[Alternative: John Gray’s definition—“Populism is a term used by centrist liberals to describe political blowback from the disruption of society produced by their policies.” (In The New Statesman.)

Property: Theft. (See Marx, Karl, & Proudhon, Joseph.)

Public-Private Partnership: A half-baked feel-good proposal doomed to inevitable failure resulting from inept management by government officials with no business experience. Syn: “urban renewal”.

Racism: Any kind of resistance, conscious or unconscious, to the political program of the left.

Reform: Coming from a leftist, “reform” means destroying an existing institution.

Root causes: Method of deflecting attention from solutions that can relieve a problem immediately (like locking up criminals instead of playing catch and release).

“Re-Imagine”: The term used by leftists who think their dreams can become reality simply with a mere act of will. Term not found in conservative vocabulary.

Social justice: Alternative phrase leftists use when reaching for your wallet. (See “equity,” above.)

“Stakeholders”: Self-appointed advocates who demand the right to tell you how to run your business.

“Structural oppression”: Synonym for “we hate capitalism.”

“Threat to democracy”: Threat to Democrarts.

Tolerance: A euphemism for “you must abandon all moral convictions, because we say so.”

Uniparty: used to describe the bipartisanship and unity to which we all aspire. Achieved when Republicans cave to our demands. (Which, fortunately, is nearly always.)

Violence: The expression of conservative ideas.

Voter Suppression: Elimination of Democrat election fraud.

Woke (1): The belief that (1) all of society is currently and intentionally structured to oppress, (2) all gaps in performance between large groups illustrate this, and (3) the solution is ‘equity’—proportional representation without regard to performance. (From Wilfred Reilly)

Woke (2): A state of awareness only achieved by those dumb enough to find injustice in everything except their own behavior.

Woman: there is no currently agreed on definition for this amorphous term.

Appendix: Paradoxes of Our Age

• Burning the American flag is protected speech under the First Amendment, but burning a pride flag is a hate crime punishable by law.