The Week in Pictures: Halfway Point Edition

So 2023 is half done? It seems fully-baked already, at least when I look at the White House. The biggest question right now is which Biden is going to implode faster than the Titan submersible: Joe or Hunter? I’m halfway to filling my impeachment Bingo card with proceedings pending for Biden, Mayorkas, and Garland. Who else? And then there’s Putin. . .
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.