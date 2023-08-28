Rich Men Strike Back

It was inevitable: Remy has posted a rich man’s riposte to “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Hey, rich people with guaranteed jobs and pensions have their problems too! Let’s have a little sympathy for the devil, as someone once said:
Dear Oliver Anthony,
It's hard for us too. 😢
Sincerely,
The Rich Men North of Richmond pic.twitter.com/PSXiAJLAux
— Remy 💥😃 (@GoRemy) August 25, 2023
