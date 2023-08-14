The Daily Chart: China Syndrome 2

On Friday we noted here one of the signs of severe economic distress in China—the rising unemployment among young Chinese. Over the weekend a number of other data indicators came across the transom, starting with this series on deflation in China from Semafor:

The second theme to take up is the ongoing “decoupling” of the U.S. and China. The Wall Street Journal did a chart feature (how handy for us!) over the weekend about how we are “breaking up” with China, and here are some of the revealing visuals: