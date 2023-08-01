The Daily Chart: Fire Tornados!

CNN doesn’t disappoint with this hilarious headline and article today: “Massive fire burning in California and Nevada is spawning dangerous ‘fire whirls’”

Firefighters battling the blaze have seen fire whirls – “a vortex of flames and smoke that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire,” the Mojave National Preserve said Sunday. . . Large fire whirls can have the same intensity as a tornado.

OMG! Fire whirls! They’re like tornados! Can “fire hurricanes” be far behind?

For some reason, CNN forgot to make the all-important connection to climate change in this story. I guess the climate editor was on a coffee break or something. Anyway, as an antidote to the usual hysteria, see Bjorn Lomborg in the Wall Street Journal today: “Climate Change Hasn’t Set the World on Fire.” Lomborg notes: “In 2022, the last year for which there are complete data, the world hit a new record-low of 2.2% burned area. Yet you’ll struggle to find that reported anywhere.”

And here’s the chart: