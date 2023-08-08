The Daily Chart: “Science,” They Say

Notice how the Financial Times spins this chart—that Republicans are the “anti-science” party:
This reminds me of the endless media fake handwringing over the “gender gap” showing Republicans have a problem with women voters, while never considering the question of whether Democrats have a problem with male voters. Just why do Democrats display a sharp rise in “confidence” in the scientific community? Gee—I wonder if it might have something to do with the “scientific community” becoming so blatantly politicized? (See Fauci, Anthony.)
Chaser—MIT climate scientist Kerry Emanuel:
“Scientists are most effective when they provide sound, impartial advice, but their reputation for impartiality is severely compromised by the shocking lack of political diversity among American academics, who suffer from the kind of group-think that develops in cloistered cultures. Until this profound and well-documented intellectual homogeneity changes, scientists will be suspected of constituting a leftist think tank.”
