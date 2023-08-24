The Daily Chart: The Overlooked Immigrants

Our pal Mark Perry asks a simple question: If America is such a horrible systemically racist country why did the number of Black immigrants from Africa and the Caribbean double from 2M to 4M between 2000 and 2019?

There’s an even more politically-incorrect question to be asked on top of this: recent African and black Caribbean immigrants tend to be every economically successful—sometimes with higher median household incomes than other minority groups. Why is that? Here’s another snapshot from Pew: