The Daily Chart: The Overlooked Immigrants

Our pal Mark Perry asks a simple question: If America is such a horrible systemically racist country why did the number of Black immigrants from Africa and the Caribbean double from 2M to 4M between 2000 and 2019?
There’s an even more politically-incorrect question to be asked on top of this: recent African and black Caribbean immigrants tend to be every economically successful—sometimes with higher median household incomes than other minority groups. Why is that? Here’s another snapshot from Pew:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.