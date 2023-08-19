The Week in Pictures: The Peter Principle Edition

The “Peter Principle” holds that within any hierarchical organization, many people will eventually be promoted to their level of incompetence. This certainly explains Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In a poetic way, it make Biden’s choice of “Peter” as his email alias in a corruption scheme somehow appropriate, as it may prove his undoing. Incidentally, speaking of organizational incompetence, sales of Bud Light continue to fall.
Headlines of the week:
And a reminder that the staff of the New York Times are idiots:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.