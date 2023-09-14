Apple Cringe

Apple product launches in the Steve Jobs era always used to include a large measure of P.T. Barnum, with Jobs ending with, “And one more thing. . .” Then he’d either pull out a new device or unveil a new software development like iTunes or new “wow” features in the App store.

This week Apple launched the iPhone 15, and CEO Tim Cook’s “one more thing. . .” turned out to be this five-minute cringe video about how Apple is going carbon neutral. Watch if you can stand it. (Thirty seconds is enough.)

A few observations. First, Apple turned off comments on their YouTube channel, no doubt because they know they would get flamed for this ham-handed video.

Second, as several people have pointed out, the casting in the video looks like it came straight from a university DEI office. But 80 percent of Apple’s software developers are men, overwhelmingly white and Asian. And here’s Apple’s senior executive team:

Apple’s slogan used to be “Think different.” Now apparently it is “Think exactly the same as everyone else.” And be sure to talk in cliches.

Chaser, from America’s newspaper of record: