Apple Cringe

Apple product launches in the Steve Jobs era always used to include a large measure of P.T. Barnum, with Jobs ending with, “And one more thing. . .” Then he’d either pull out a new device or unveil a new software development like iTunes or new “wow” features in the App store.
This week Apple launched the iPhone 15, and CEO Tim Cook’s “one more thing. . .” turned out to be this five-minute cringe video about how Apple is going carbon neutral. Watch if you can stand it. (Thirty seconds is enough.)
A few observations. First, Apple turned off comments on their YouTube channel, no doubt because they know they would get flamed for this ham-handed video.
Second, as several people have pointed out, the casting in the video looks like it came straight from a university DEI office. But 80 percent of Apple’s software developers are men, overwhelmingly white and Asian. And here’s Apple’s senior executive team:
Apple’s slogan used to be “Think different.” Now apparently it is “Think exactly the same as everyone else.” And be sure to talk in cliches.
Chaser, from America’s newspaper of record:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.