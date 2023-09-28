Footsteps gettin’ louder, cont’d

Yesterday the House Ways and Means Committee posted a press release headed “Bombshell: Ways and Means Releases New Documents Revealing Hunter Biden Selling Access to White House, Investigators Blocked from Pursuing Evidence Related to President Biden.” The newly released documents are accessible online here. The press release includes highlights from the newly released documents.

What’s it all about? New York Post columnist Miranda Devine is the go-to journalist on the Biden family business. She identifies the top five revelations contained in the committee’s 1,600-word press release (Devine refers to it as a “report”) and 31 newly released exhibits. IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler produced the exhibits to the committee as supplemental disclosures (Shapley) or attachments to affidavits (Ziegler) in support of their testimony revealing the obstruction of their investigation of Hunter Biden in Delaware by the Department of Justice. Here are the top five hits included in Devine’s story on the press release and accompanying documents:

1. Uncle Jim Biden told the FBI and IRS in an interview last September that he and his nephew Hunter tried to help Chinese firm CEFC buy a US liquid natural gas facility in Louisiana — and that they did so in the knowledge that the company was directly linked to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Hunter told his uncle that CEFC chairman Ye Jianming “was a protégé of President Xi,” the FBI report says. But investigators were instructed not to ask Jim Biden if his brother, then-former Vice President Joe Biden, was involved in the ultimately unsuccessful CEFC deal or to follow “normal investigative leads,” says the committee. 2. IRS public affairs officer Justin Cole emailed the chief and deputy chief of IRS criminal investigations a report of conversations between a CNN producer and Hunter Biden, in which Hunter said that he was “not willing to accept” a plea deal and that he “expected all of this ‘stuff’ would go away when his dad becomes president.” 3. The FBI was investigating Hunter Biden’s friend and supporter Kevin Morris for campaign finance violations. “These violations pertain to a wealthy Hollywood lawyer, Kevin Morris, who was enlisted to help the family, and who paid millions of dollars to help Hunter around the time that Joe Biden becomes president,” says the committee. But Leslie Wolf, Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney, told investigators that she was not “personally interested” in the Morris investigation and that “she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation.” 4. Wolf refused multiple requests by Pittsburgh US Attorney Scott Brady to brief Delaware investigators about an FBI FD-1023 report alleging that Joe Biden was paid a $5 million bribe by an executive of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, as was his son Hunter. The allegation came from a trusted FBI confidential human source during a June 2020 interview. But Wolf “had already concluded no information from that office could be credible, stating her belief that it all came from Rudy Giuliani,” Shapley said, even though the FBI report had nothing to do with Giuliani. On October 22, 2020, the Justice Department ordered the Delaware US Attorney’s office to take the Pittsburg briefing, but Shapley said his investigators never saw the FD-1023, nor were told what it contained, despite the fact it was directly relevant to their case. 5. Wolf instructed investigators seeking a search warrant of a Biden property to “erase” any mention of “Political Figure 1” — who was Joe Biden.

As anyone who has been following along so far might have figured, it’s all about Political Figure 1.