The case of Juliette de Causans is causing quite a stir in Europe. Ms. de Causans is running for the French Senate as a candidate of the Europe Ecologie Egalite party. She put up campaign posters with a photo of her that…isn’t her:

The Telegraph reports:

A French politician has been criticised for “misleading” voters by using digital enhancements to give her a youthful glow in campaign posters. Juliette de Causans, who is running as a candidate in France’s senatorial elections this month, was pictured in recent posters sporting a more Hollywood image compared to her normal appearance. Ms De Causans is in her 40s but has not given her exact age. In a poster from March this year, she could plausibly pass off as someone in her mid-20s: her skin noticeably brighter, teeth straighter and hair more luscious compared to what appear to be unedited photos of her on Instagram.

I would say she looks like a completely different person. DeCausans says she “tweaked” her image for the campaign photo, which she defends on the ground that it is “more likely to boost her party’s cause of supporting Europe and the environment.” What wrong has not been committed in the name of global warming?

She has also come up with a new addition to the Rights of Man:

Defending her use of retouched images, Ms De Causans has said: “It’s my right as a candidate to have a beautiful photo.”

A candidate has a right to a beautiful photo? The possibilities are endless:

No one tell Nancy Pelosi.