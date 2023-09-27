The Daily Chart: Academic Skew

Nature magazine reported yesterday on an effort in Europe to safeguard “academic freedom” from “crackdowns” on said freedom “in eastern and Central Europe.” (“Threats to research freedom have been seen in some countries in the European Union, such as Hungary, Poland and Sweden, over the past decade.”) So the Eurocrats want to have some kind of centralized diktat from Brussels to prevent elected governments from governing their public universities. I’m sure they UN will soon be after Gov. DeSantis on this score, too.

This solicitude for academic freedom is a joke. Just ask how much “academic freedom” an American academic would have who proposed to study the adverse effects of juvenile gender transitions.

I know we’ve reported here before indicators of the accelerating leftward skew of American universities, but still good to note measures of this when they come over the transom: