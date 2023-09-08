The Daily Chart: Atheist Intolerance

Steve Martin reminded us once that Atheists Don’t Have No Songs (“But no one ever wrote a tune/For godless existentialism. . . Baptists have the rock of ages/Atheists just sing the blues”), but it turns out atheists have no tolerance either. Which ought to be the opposite disposition of their non-creed.

As mentioned Wednesday, the folks at FIRE have their annual campus free speech rankings out, finding that Harvard is the least tolerant campus, but this chart also demonstrates that Christian students are the most tolerant of opposing opinions while atheists are the least tolerant.