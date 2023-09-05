The Daily Chart: Is College Now a Net Negative for Social Welfare?

The New York Times is out today with a blockbuster feature that examines the declining confidence Americans have that higher education is worth the cost. The story bluntly asks—whose fault is this? And they don’t shy away from pointing the finger at colleges, for their complete negligence in restraining cost increases, too much of which go for additional layers of useless administration. Some samples:

But this chart on the college wealth premium (that is, household wealth accumulation rather than income alone), based on a Federal Reserve study, really jumps out, although the Times does not focus on it, because they likely fear where such an inquiry would lead:

For some reason the data doesn’t go beyond people born in the 1980s (which means people in college from 1990-2005 or so), but even then, the wealth premium for blacks with college degrees had fallen close to zero, and for whites by 75 percent. If this finding holds up, it ought to be a major scandal for higher education. What can be the cause of this?

[I’ll have a second installment tomorrow.]