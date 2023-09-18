The Daily Chart: Follow the COVID Money

Supposedly we’re on the cusp of—or already in the middle of—another COVID variant outbreak, with calls for reviving mask and vaccine mandates. The Branch COVIDians will not be denied. Funny thing, though. Is it merely a coincidence that the sharp drop in COVOD diagnoses coincided with the end of special federal reimbursement for COVID cases?

Simple suggestion: if the Branch COVIDians want the COVID numbers to soar again, just get Washington to reinstitute laving reimbursement formulas. Problem solved!

Chaser: