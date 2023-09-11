Posted on September 11, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Kia Theft

The Economist magazine produced the chart here showing how thefts of Kia and Hyundai models have soared lately in Chicago, apparently because of the special ease with which they can be boosted.  (There are apparently TikTok instructional videos .) Naturally cities that don’t want to control crime or punish deprived youth who are making a game of boosting Kias for joy rides are blaming the car companies. As Glenn Reynolds wryly observed, “Those Kias shouldn’t have been wearing such short skirts.”

