The Daily Chart: More “Racist” Test Results

Separately we’ll savor the schadenfreude of the completely predictable and expected implosion of Ibram X. Kendi, and especially how the identity-politics left is turning on him. Hopefully the equally fraudulent Robin DiAngelo will be next. But for now, take in a revealing bit from one of Kendi’s black critics just now, Tyler Austin Harper of Bates College, who wrote candidly in the New York Times back in June:

Nearly every college admissions tutoring job I took over the next few years would come with a version of the same behest. The Chinese and Korean kids wanted to know how to make their application materials seem less Chinese or Korean. The rich white kids wanted to know ways to seem less rich and less white. The Black kids wanted to make sure they came across as Black enough. Ditto for the Latino and Middle Eastern kids. Seemingly everyone I interacted with as a tutor — white or brown, rich or poor, student or parent — believed that getting into an elite college required what I came to call racial gamification.

And here’s why elite colleges have to discriminate against Asians and in favor of blacks and hispanics so heavily, courtesy of our pal Mark Perry:

Naturally, our failed education establishment will claim the SAT is racist. Like the College Board that designs the test is full of closet Confederates.