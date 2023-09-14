Posted on September 14, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Who Has the Metals?

A transition to a nearly all-electric energy and transport system is going to need a gigantic amount of metals, the extraction and processing of which have their own substantial environmental footprint, but you aren’t supposed to talk about that. In any case, who has the most of the necessary metals? The United States doesn’t look to be a resource powerhouse in this game. Here are a few snapshots:

