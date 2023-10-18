A Politician For Our Time

Pierre Poilievre is the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party. In this viral clip, he is interviewed by a hack left-wing journalist while munching an apple (Poilievre, not the journalist). It makes for an enjoyable couple of minutes. I especially like Poilievre’s response to the “some people say” ploy that is so beloved by liberal journalists:
Pierre Poilievre casually smacks down a left wing journalist while munching on an apple. pic.twitter.com/FeAcjCncvw
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.