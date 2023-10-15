Beware Clinton’s Deprogram Program

Hillary Clinton recently branded Trump supporters “cult extremists” and proclaimed that “at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members.” To disregard this announcement would be a serious mistake, and there’s a back story here.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton proclaimed that Donald Trump would be a “puppet” for Vladimir Putin. “You continue to get help from him,” Clinton said, “because he has a very clear favorite in this race.” As the CNN report noted, “Trump didn’t accept the conclusion that Russia was responsible for the hacks,” a reference to the emails posted on Wikileaks, exposing Clinton’s capers. A likely suspect was Seth Rich, a digital campaigner with the Democratic National Committee.

On July 10, 2016, the 27-year-old Rich was gunned down in Washington DC. Police called it a street robbery gone wrong, but the shooters did not take Rich’s wallet, watch or phone. Weeks after the murder, as the BBC reported, “Wikileaks published 20,000 emails obtained from Democratic National Committee computers via an anonymous source.”

Clinton charged that the Russians were responsible, and the hoax endured through the Trump administration. In 2020, the same “intelligence community” claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.” That same year, the FBI admitted possession of Seth Rich’s computer. In 2022, when a federal judge ordered the FBI to hand over information from the laptop, the FBI sought to delay the release for 66 years, a proxy for “never.”

In an October 4 Newsweek story, anonymous FBI bosses announce AGAAVE, “anti-government, anti-authority violent extremism.” This from a bureau that already regards anyone less than worshipful of Joe Biden as violent extremists and domestic terrorists. The next day, Hillary Clinton calls for formal deprogramming of Trump supporters. Time will tell if it’s post hoc ergo propter hoc, but keep a few things in mind.

Hillary Clinton is the mouthpiece of the globalist-deep state-Democrat axis. After her 2016 proclamation, the Russia hoax grew apace and lingers on still. Clinton also charged that Trump supporters were afflicted with various “phobias.” Her deprogramming quest is a belch from the Soviet Union, which tossed dissenters into mental asylums.

The style of the Biden Junta is full-on Stalinist, with show-trials, pre-dawn raids, imprisonment without trial, media censorship and so forth. Clinton’s “formal deprogramming” will make a good fit. Watch for details in the days ahead.