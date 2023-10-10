Posted on October 10, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Leftism, Liberals

Democrats For Mass Murder

My opinion of the Left is so low that I would have said I am impossible to disappoint. And yet…via InstaPundit, we see this, which can only be construed as an endorsement of Gaza’s sneak attack on Israel:


So at least one Democratic member of Congress is openly in favor of mass murder, including the murder of hundreds of women, children and infants. That is clarifying.

