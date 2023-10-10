Democrats For Mass Murder

My opinion of the Left is so low that I would have said I am impossible to disappoint. And yet…via InstaPundit, we see this, which can only be construed as an endorsement of Gaza’s sneak attack on Israel:

A sitting member of Congress @RashidaTlaib flying the Palestine flag outside her office… Is she supporting the #HamasMassacre? pic.twitter.com/n8wACqJLzN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2023



So at least one Democratic member of Congress is openly in favor of mass murder, including the murder of hundreds of women, children and infants. That is clarifying.