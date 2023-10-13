France: Not All Bad

What with today being proclaimed an “International Day of Jihad,” and in view of events elsewhere, France has banned all pro-Palestinian protests in order to avert violence. They don’t have our First Amendment, and we couldn’t really do this. Still, some will find it heartwarming:
France has banned all pro-Palestine protests. This group is now being run out by the Paris police. pic.twitter.com/s78zsqzIog
— 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 12, 2023
