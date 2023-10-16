Inside the Hamas slaughter

At the moment I don’t have IDF Lt. Col. Jonathan Cornicus daily update on events in the Hamas/Israel war this morning. In lieu of the daily Cornicus update, I have posted the video of one Hamas squad at work during the invasion. The video derives from the X/Twitter IDF Twitter feed. It is disgusting. Hamas’s blood lust permeates it. It is patent. The video concludes with the death of the murderer starring in it. In that sense it has a happy ending.
⚠️Trigger Warning ⚠️
RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community.
The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces. pic.twitter.com/4sKuxl9uRq
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023
