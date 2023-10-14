Podcast: The 3WHH on Hamas on Campus

Never mind Hamas in Gaza: what do we do about Hamas ideology on American college campuses? On top of the pusillanmous responses of college presidents we can clearly see the emerging theme of moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas, out of which the next step is certain: any attempts to curtail Hamas ideology on campus will be called “cancel culture,” and will be said to prove the hypocrisy of everyone who has been attacking cancel culture over the last few years. And thus nothing will change. At the least, Jews should boycott Harvard, and perhaps the entire Ivy League. I suggest a more robust alternative way of thinking about the problem, but John and Lucretia are not convinced.

Topic two is the domestic political scene. Who needs a Speaker of the House anyway? But more curious is the case of RFK Jr., who has now decided to run as an independent nex year. Is there a chance he could actually win, say, for instance, if Biden tumbles down the stairs of Air Force One in early October, and can’t be replaced on the ballot—never mind the prospect that he might draw more votes from Trump than from Biden. And is RFK Jr the last of the Kennedy political dynasty? Maybe a marker of the passing of the baby boomers? The point is, black swan events are becoming so much more common that maybe it is time to bring back white swan events.

We do live up to our name at the open, however, with some whisky recommendations from the GoodSpirit whisky bar in Budapest. Make sure not to miss this spot when you get over to Hungary. Meanwhile, I am now in Vienna for a few days, hence the exit music for this episode, and my mobile office below.

