Podcast: The 3WHH on The Dog Days of the Biden Presidency

Lucretia, freshly back in the U.S. from her adventures with Steve in Budapest, is in the host chair for this week’s episode, and she’s not in a good mood. And it’s not jet lag. Looking out at the concurrent disasters at home and abroad at the moment—high inflation, an undefended southern border, and now war in Israel—she poses a straightforward question: Would any of this be happening if Trump was still president? And more acute to a certified dog-lover: While Trump has many personal flaws, would he kick a dog? The evidence accumulates that Joe Biden is not just a terrible president, but a terrible human being.

From there we take up the inner desires of would-be Kamp Kommandant Hillary Klinton, the good news (for John) of the return of the McRibb, and the demise of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Which somehow leads to a discussion of President James K. Polk, whom John thinks is an executive to be highly esteemed, drawing immediate 50-cal fire from Lucretia. And we also marvel afresh at the feral genius of Trump’s method of contesting the kangaroo court fraud trial under way in New York.

But it isn’t all bad news. We celebrate the fact that apparently women, too, think a lot about the Roman Empire, though Lucretia prefers to think of the Roman Republic instead, since she founded it.

So listen here, over at our hosts at Ricochet when the link goes live, or from wherever your source your podcasts.

P.S. The return of the McRibb (or the “Pig McFarm” as it’s called at Hungarian McDonald’s) is a clear move to boost the stock price, which has fallen nearly 20% in recent weeks.