The Daily Chart: Depressing Stats

There’s a lot to be depressed about in the United States these days, especially when you look at the decrepit occupant of the White House every day. Still, I wonder if Americans might be overdoing this:
Like the rest of our medical advice these days, perhaps some skepticism is in order.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.