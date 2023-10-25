Posted on October 25, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Hate Crimes Against Ethnic Groups

As Scott noted, the White House had to clean up the mess that Karine Jean-Pierre made in saying the White House had heard no credible threats of anti-Semitism but remained worried about Islamophobia. As the saying goes (except at the White House apparently) let’s have a look at the data for 2022, and lay down your bets on how the 2023 data will come out:

